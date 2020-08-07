SEC Filings PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 7, 2020, PAR Technology Corporation ("PAR Technology") issued a press release to report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached to this current report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

PAR Technology will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) on August 7, 2020, during which PAR Technology’s management will discuss the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. To participate in the call, please call 844-419-5412, approximately 10 minutes in advance. No passcode is required to participate in the live call or to listen to the replay version. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call/event over the internet by visiting PAR Technology’s website at www.partech.com/investors. Alternatively, listeners may access an archived version of the presentation call after 7:30 p.m. on August 7, 2020 through August 14, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 and using conference ID 9025358.

(d) Exhibits.

* The information in Item 2.02, Item 7.01, and Exhibit 99.1 of this current report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.