PACIFIC GREEN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "PGTK", (OTCQB:PGTK)) has entered into a Battery Energy Storage System Strategic Manufacturing Framework Agreement (the “Framework Agreement”) with Shanghai Electric Gotion New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (“SEG”).

Under the terms of the Framework Agreement, the parties will work together towards the development of various lithium-ion Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects around the world. PGTK, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pacific Green Energy Storage Technologies, Inc., will manage each project’s overall execution, including system design, integration and commercial optimization, while SEG will produce the battery technology as the equipment manufacturer.

On January 14, 2021 the Company issued a news releases regarding the Battery Energy Storage System Strategic Manufacturing Framework Agreement with Shanghai Electric Gotion New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

About PACIFIC GREEN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCMKTS:PGTK)

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is focused on marketing, developing and acquiring technologies designed to improve the environment by reducing pollution. The Company has a network of agents to market the ENVI-Clean system. The ENVI-Clean system removes the sulfur dioxide, particulate matter, greenhouse gases and other hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel and other fuels. The ENVI-Clean system consists of five components: an induced draft fan; a gas conditioning chamber; the ENVI-Clean unit; a demister, and settling tanks. The ENVI-Clean system has various applications, including pulverized coal and stoker-grate boilers; heavy oil fired boilers; biomass and waste to energy boilers; lime kilns, dryers, shredders and foundries; industrial exhaust scrubbing of particulates and acid gases; diesel engines, and large marine and stationary engines, among others.