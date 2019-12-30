Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On December 30, 2019, Pacific Coast Oil Trust issued a press release announcing the distribution payable January 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

to General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K and Securities and Exchange Commission Release No. 33-8176, the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 is not “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, but is instead furnished for purposes of that instruction.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1 Pacific Coast Oil Trust Press Release dated December 30, 2019.