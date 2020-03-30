P & F INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 30, 2020, P & F Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the Press Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto, and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in the Press Release is being furnished, not filed, to this Item 2.02. Accordingly, the information in the Press Release will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated therein by reference. The furnishing of the information in this Report is not intended to, and does not, constitute a determination or admission by the Company that the information in this Report is material or complete, or that investors should consider this information before making an investment decision with respect to any security of the Company.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

99.1 Press Release, dated March 30, 2020, issued by P & F Industries, Inc.



About P & F INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P&F Industries, Inc. conducts business through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through two segments: tools and other products (Tools), and hardware and accessories (Hardware). It conducts Tools business through a subsidiary, Continental Tool Group, Inc. (Continental), which in turn operates through its subsidiaries, Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation (Florida Pneumatic) and Hy-Tech Machine, Inc. (Hy-Tech). Florida Pneumatic imports and sells pneumatic hand tools, most of which are of its own design, primarily to the retail, industrial and automotive markets. It conducts the Hardware business through its subsidiary, Countrywide Hardware, Inc. (Countrywide). Countrywide conducts its business operations through its subsidiary, Nationwide Industries, Inc. (Nationwide). Nationwide develops, imports and manufactures fencing hardware, patio products, and door and window accessories, such as rollers, hinges, window operators, sash locks, custom zinc castings and door closers.