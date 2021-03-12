OXFORD LANE CAPITAL CORP. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On March 9, 2021, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (the “Company”) entered into an underwriting agreement (the “Underwriting Agreement”) between the Company and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., as representative of the several underwriters, in connection with the issuance and sale of $87.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 6.75% Notes due 2031 (the “Offering”), subject to the potential exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase up to an additional $13.0 million total aggregate principal amount of notes. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on March 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Offering was made to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form N-2 (File No. 333- 236574) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by a preliminary prospectus supplement dated March 9, 2021 and a final prospectus supplement dated March 9, 2021. This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

The description above is only a summary of the material provisions of the Underwriting Agreement and is qualified in its entirety by reference to a copy of the Underwriting Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated March 9, 2021, between the Company and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., as representative of the underwriters named in Schedule I thereto.



Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 s131070_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 1.1 $87,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About OXFORD LANE CAPITAL CORP. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities. The Fund holds debt investments in over three different CLO structures and equity investments in approximately 30 different CLO structures. Its investment strategy also includes investing in warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle. The Fund may also invest, on an opportunistic basis, in corporate debt securities on a direct basis and a range of other corporate credits. Oxford Lane Management, LLC (OXLC Management) is the investment advisor of the Fund.