Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01
here
About Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)
Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare services company. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices in the United States and Europe. The Company operates in two segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes all functions relating to its role as a medical supply logistics company providing distribution; kitting, including Medical Action Industries Inc., and logistics services to healthcare providers and manufacturers in the United States. The International segment consists of Movianto Group and ArcRoyal. The Company serves customers with a service portfolio that covers procurement, inventory management, delivery and sourcing for the healthcare market. With fully developed networks in the United States and Europe, it serves hospitals, integrated healthcare systems, group purchasing organizations, the United States federal government and pharmaceuticals.