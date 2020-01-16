On January 16, 2020, Owens & Minor, Inc. (the “Company”) announced its intention to sell its Movianto business, a leading third party logistics provider in Europe, to EHDH Holding Group (EHDH), a privately held French company, for cash consideration of approximately $133 million. Completion of the transaction is subject to discussions, where mandated, with employee representative bodies and certain conditions including customary regulatory and other approvals. Subject to these, the intended transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

