Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(d) On June 12, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Overstock.com, Inc. (“Overstock”) appointed William Nettles as a Class III member of the Board. Mr. Nettles’ term began upon his appointment and will run through Overstock’s annual meeting of stockholders in 2023. Mr. Nettles is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Invictus Growth Partners, a private equity firm that invests in and advises technology companies. As a director of Overstock, Mr. Nettles will participate in the same compensation program as the other non-employee members of the Board, as described under “Compensation of Directors” in Overstock’s proxy statement dated March 31, 2020 for its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. Mr. Nettles is not being appointed to any committees of the Board at this time. Overstock also has entered into or intends to enter into an indemnification agreement with Mr. Nettles in substantially the same form as the indemnification agreements entered into by Overstock with each of its other non-employee directors. Mr. Nettles is not and has not been involved in any related-party transactions with Overstock required to be disclosed under Item 404 of Regulation S-K, and does not have any family relationships with any other director, executive officer, or any persons nominated for such positions.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD

On June 15, 2020, Overstock issued a press release regarding Mr. Nettles’ appointment as a member of the Board. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference to this Item 7.01.

The information set forth in this Item 7.01 including the information set forth in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is furnished with this report: