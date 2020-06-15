Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Overstock Appoints William Nettles to its Board of Directors
About Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc. is an online retailer offering a range of merchandise, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, houseware, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products. The Company operates through two segments: direct business and partner business. Its direct business includes sales made to individual consumers and businesses. For the Company’s partner business, it sells merchandise from manufacturers, distributors and other suppliers. The Company also sells books, magazines, compact discs (CDs), digital versatile discs (DVDs) and video games under books, movies, music and games (BMMG) category. It sells these products through its Internet Websites located at www.overstock.com, www.o.co and www.o.biz. The Company offers approximately 877,000 non-BMMG products and 1.1 million BMMG products.
