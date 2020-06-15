Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(d) On June 12, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Overstock.com, Inc. (“Overstock”) appointed William Nettles as a Class III member of the Board. Mr. Nettles’ term began upon his appointment and will run through Overstock’s annual meeting of stockholders in 2023. Mr. Nettles is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Invictus Growth Partners, a private equity firm that invests in and advises technology companies. As a director of Overstock, Mr. Nettles will participate in the same compensation program as the other non-employee members of the Board, as described under “Compensation of Directors” in Overstock’s proxy statement dated March 31, 2020 for its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. Mr. Nettles is not being appointed to any committees of the Board at this time. Overstock also has entered into or intends to enter into an indemnification agreement with Mr. Nettles in substantially the same form as the indemnification agreements entered into by Overstock with each of its other non-employee directors. Mr. Nettles is not and has not been involved in any related-party transactions with Overstock required to be disclosed under Item 404 of Regulation S-K, and does not have any family relationships with any other director, executive officer, or any persons nominated for such positions.
Overstock.com, Inc. is an online retailer offering a range of merchandise, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, houseware, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products. The Company operates through two segments: direct business and partner business. Its direct business includes sales made to individual consumers and businesses. For the Company’s partner business, it sells merchandise from manufacturers, distributors and other suppliers. The Company also sells books, magazines, compact discs (CDs), digital versatile discs (DVDs) and video games under books, movies, music and games (BMMG) category. It sells these products through its Internet Websites located at www.overstock.com, www.o.co and www.o.biz. The Company offers approximately 877,000 non-BMMG products and 1.1 million BMMG products.

