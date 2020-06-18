Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 – Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders – of the Original Report, and should be read in conjunction with the Original Report. Except as stated below, no other information contained in the Original Report has been amended.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

1. Election of Directors . Each nominee, other than Ms. DeLaet, was an incumbent director and each nominee was elected, subject to the Company’s Bylaws, as a director of the Company until the next Annual Meeting and until election and qualification of their successors.