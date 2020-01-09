Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 9, 2020, Otonomy, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing certain preliminary results as of December 31, 2019 and certain financial guidance for its fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The full text of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

All of the information furnished in this Item 2.02 and Item 9.01 (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

EX-99.1 2 otic-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 otic-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Otonomy Provides Corporate and Product Pipeline Update Three programs with clinical trial results in 2020 including OTIVIDEX™ Phase 3 trial in Ménière’s disease Current capital funds operations into 2021 SAN DIEGO,…

About Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. The Company has developed a technology referred to as sustained-exposure that is designed to deliver drug that is retained in the ear for an extended period of time following a local administration. Its product candidates include OTIPRIO, OTO-104 and OTO-311. The Company’s product candidate, OTIPRIO, is used for the treatment of pediatric patients with bilateral otitis media with effusion undergoing tympanostomy tube placement (TTP) surgery. Its product candidate, OTO-104, is a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in development for the treatment of Meniere’s disease and other inner ear conditions. The Company’s product candidate, OTO-311, is a sustained-exposure formulation of the N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist gacyclidine in development for the treatment of tinnitus.