Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

About Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear. The Company has developed a technology referred to as sustained-exposure that is designed to deliver drug that is retained in the ear for an extended period of time following a local administration. Its product candidates include OTIPRIO, OTO-104 and OTO-311. The Company’s product candidate, OTIPRIO, is used for the treatment of pediatric patients with bilateral otitis media with effusion undergoing tympanostomy tube placement (TTP) surgery. Its product candidate, OTO-104, is a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in development for the treatment of Meniere’s disease and other inner ear conditions. The Company’s product candidate, OTO-311, is a sustained-exposure formulation of the N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist gacyclidine in development for the treatment of tinnitus.