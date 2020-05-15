Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

Otelco Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on May 14, 2020. As set forth below, at the Annual Meeting, the holders of the Company’s Class A Common Stock voted on three proposals.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors

At the Annual Meeting, the holders of the Company’s Class A Common Stock elected Richard A. Clark, Barbara M. Dondiego-Stewart, Howard J. Haug, Dayton R. Judd, Stephen P. McCall and Brian A. Ross as directors of the Company for a term to expire at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The results of the voting were as follows:

1,913,437 56,308 1,327 686,176