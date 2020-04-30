ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:ORN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On April 29, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.
The information contained in this Item 2.02 to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regardless of any general incorporation language in any such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statement and Exhibits
A copy of the press release dated April 29, 2020 announcing the Company’s financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020 described in Item 2.02 is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
Orion Group Holdings Inc Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 orn-20200429ex991b6767d.htm EX-99.1
About ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:ORN)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly Orion Marine Group, Inc., is engaged in the heavy civil construction project management business. The Company specializes in marine construction. It provides a range of heavy civil marine construction services to federal agencies, state and municipal governments, and private commercial and industrial customers. Its heavy civil marine construction and project management services include new construction, dredging, repair and maintenance, and other related specialty services. The Company provides its heavy civil marine construction services on, over and under the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. It provides heavy civil marine construction services through projects that are obtained primarily through a competitive bid or contract process.
