ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:ORN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On April 29, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached to this Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

The information contained in this Item 2.02 to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regardless of any general incorporation language in any such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statement and Exhibits

A copy of the press release dated April 29, 2020 announcing the Company’s financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020 described in Item 2.02 is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.