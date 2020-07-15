ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 d931793dex101.htm EX-10.1 EX-10.1 Exhibit 10.1 COOPERATION AGREEMENT This COOPERATION AGREEMENT (this “Agreement”) dated as of July 14,…

About ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc. is an early commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing functional human tissues. The Company focuses on the generation of three-dimensional (3D) human tissues, by utilizing its platform technology to create human tissue constructs in 3D. It is focused on development of products, including 3D human tissues used for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion (ADME), and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK); customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology or disease, for use in drug discovery and development, and three-dimensional human tissues for clinical applications, such as blood vessels for bypass grafting, nerve grafts for nerve damage repair and functional tissue patches for the repair or replacement of damaged tissues and organs.