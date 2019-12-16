ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
Agreement and Plan of Merger
On December 13, 2019, Organovo Holdings, Inc. (“Organovo” or the “Company”), Opal Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Organovo (“Merger Sub”), and Tarveda Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Tarveda”), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization (the “Merger Agreement”). Upon the terms and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, including approval of the transaction by Organovo’s stockholders and Tarveda’s stockholders, Merger Sub will merge with and into Tarveda, with Tarveda becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Organovo and the surviving corporation of the merger (the “Merger”). The Merger is intended to qualify for federal income tax purposes as a tax-free reorganization under the provisions of Section 368(a) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
Subject to the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger (the “Effective Time”): (i) each share of Tarveda common stock outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (excluding any shares held by Organovo, Merger Sub or Tarveda and dissenting shares) will be converted solely into the right to receive a number of shares of Organovo’s common stock (the “Shares”) equal to the exchange ratio described below, (ii) each outstanding Tarveda stock option will be assumed by Organovo and (iii) each outstanding Tarveda warrant that is not exercised or terminated in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement will be assumed by Organovo.
Under the exchange ratio formula in the Merger Agreement, the former Tarveda equity holders immediately before the Effective Time are expected to own approximately 75% of the outstanding capital stock of Organovo on a fully-diluted basis, and the stockholders of Organovo immediately before the Effective Time are expected to own approximately 25% of the outstanding capital stock of Organovo on a fully-diluted basis, subject to adjustment based upon whether Organovo’s net cash at the closing of the Merger is greater or less than $22.0 million and other potential adjustments.
At the Effective Time, the Board of Directors of Organovo is expected to consist of six members designated by Tarveda and two members designated by Organovo Board of Directors. Following the Effective Time, Andrew Fromkin is expected to serve as Organovo’s Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Roberts is expected to serve as Organovo’s Chief Financial Officer. Also at the Effective Time, Organovo will change its name to “Tarveda Therapeutics, Inc.” and change its trading symbol to “TVDA.” It is anticipated that trading for Tarveda’s securities will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market or The Nasdaq Capital Market.
The Merger Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and covenants made by Organovo and Tarveda, including covenants relating to obtaining the requisite approvals of the stockholders of Organovo and Tarveda, indemnification of directors and officers and Organovo’s and Tarveda’s conduct of their respective businesses between the date of signing of the Merger Agreement and the Closing.
In connection with the Merger, Organovo will prepare and file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 that will contain a proxy statement /prospectus/information statement, and will seek the approval of Organovo’s stockholders with respect to certain actions, including the following (collectively, the “Organovo Stockholder Matters”):
Consummation of the Merger is subject to certain closing conditions, including, among other things, approval by the stockholders of Organovo and Tarveda, the continued listing of the Organovo common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market or The Nasdaq Capital Market, and Tarveda having at least $15,000,000 in cash and cash equivalents at the closing of the Merger.
The Merger Agreement contains certain termination rights for both Organovo and Tarveda, and further provides that, upon termination of the Merger Agreement under specified circumstances, either party may be required to pay the other party a termination fee of $1,000,000 (or $2,000,000 in certain circumstances), and reimburse the other party’s expenses incurred, up to a maximum of $300,000 (or $500,000 in certain circumstances).
Support Agreements
Concurrently with the execution of the Merger Agreement, the executive officers and directors and certain other stockholders of Tarveda entered into support agreements with Organovo and Tarveda (the “Tarveda Support Agreements”) who in the aggregate own approximately 85% of the outstanding shares of Tarveda common stock on an as-converted to common stock basis. The Tarveda Support Agreements provide, among other things, that the stockholders who are parties to the Tarveda Support Agreements will vote all of the shares held by them in in favor of the adoption of the Merger Agreement or any other matter necessary to consummate the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and against any “acquisition proposal,” as defined in the Merger Agreement.
Concurrently with the execution of the Merger Agreement, the executive officers and directors of Organovo entered into support agreements with Organovo and Tarveda (the “Organovo Support Agreements”). The Organovo Support Agreements provide, among other things, that the stockholders who are parties to the Organovo Support Agreements will vote all of the shares held by them in in favor of the Organovo Stockholder Proposals or any other matter necessary to consummate the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and against any “acquisition proposal,” as defined in the Merger Agreement.
Lock-Up Agreements
Concurrently with the execution of the Merger Agreement, (i) the officers and directors of Organovo and (i) the officers, directors and certain securityholders of Tarveda, who in the aggregate own approximately 85% of the outstanding shares of Tarveda common stock on an as-converted to common stock basis, entered into lock-up agreements (the “Lock-Up Agreements”), to which they accepted certain restrictions on transfers of any shares Organovo’s common stock for the 180-day period following the Effective Time.
The preceding summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Merger Agreement, the form of Organovo Support Agreement, the form of Tarveda Support Agreement and the form of Lock-Up Agreement, which are filed as Exhibits 2.1, 2.2, 2.3 and 2.4, respectively, and which are incorporated herein by reference.
The Merger Agreement (and the foregoing description of the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby) has been included to provide investors and stockholders with information regarding the terms of the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby. It is not intended to provide any other factual information about Organovo or Tarveda or to modify or supplement any factual disclosures about Organovo in its public reports filed with the SEC. The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Merger Agreement were made only as of specified dates for the purposes of the Merger Agreement, were solely for the benefit of the parties to the Merger Agreement and may be subject to qualifications and limitations agreed upon by such parties. In particular, in reviewing the representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Merger Agreement, it is important to bear in mind that such representations, warranties and covenants were negotiated with the principal purpose of allocating risk between the parties, rather than establishing matters as facts. Such representations, warranties and covenants may also be subject to a contractual standard of materiality different from those generally applicable to stockholders and reports and documents filed with the SEC. Investors and stockholders are not third-party beneficiaries under the Merger Agreement. Accordingly, investors and stockholders should not rely on such representations, warranties and covenants as characterizations of the actual state of facts or circumstances described therein. Information concerning the subject matter of such representations, warranties and covenants may change after the date of the Merger Agreement, which subsequent information may or may not be fully reflected in the parties’ public disclosures.
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
The disclosures in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K are incorporated herein by reference.
Item 8.01. Other Events.
Attached as Exhibit 99.1 is a copy of the joint press release issued by Organovo and Tarveda on December 16, 2019 announcing the execution of the Merger Agreement. Organovo and Tarveda will host a joint conference call on December 16, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the proposed Merger. A copy of the script to be used during the joint conference call is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2.
