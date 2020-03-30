SEC Filings Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (“Orchid”, or the “Company”) issued a press release today providing estimates of certain key financial metrics as of March 27, 2020, in light of the high levels of market volatility experienced in recent weeks. This press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information referenced in this Current Report on Form 8-K (including the Exhibit referenced in Item 9.01 below) is being “furnished” under this Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure and, as such, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed by Orchid to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements.

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s distributions and prepayments. These forward looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will not vary from the expectations contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company\’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits