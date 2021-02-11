OptimizeRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:OPRX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On February 9, 2021, OptimizeRx Corporation (the “Company”) entered into an underwriting agreement (the “Underwriting Agreement”) with William Blair & Company L.L.C. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, as the representatives of the several underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), relating to an underwritten public offering of 1,325,000 shares (the “Firm Shares”) of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), all of which are being sold by the Company (the “Offering”). to the Underwriting Agreement, the Company also granted the Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 198,750 additional shares (the “Option Shares” and, together with the Firm Shares, the “Shares”) of its Common Stock, which option was exercised in full by the Underwriters on February 9, 2021. The offering price of the Shares to the public is $49.50 per share, and the Underwriters have agreed to purchase the Shares from the Company to the Underwriting Agreement at a price of $46.53 per share.

The Company expects to receive net proceeds from the sale of the Shares of approximately $70.6 million, after underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisitions. The Company does not have any immediate arrangements, commitments or understandings regarding any future acquisitions.

The Underwriting Agreement contains customary representations, warranties, covenants and agreements by the Company, indemnification obligations of the Company and the Underwriters, including for liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, other obligations of the parties and termination provisions. The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Underwriting Agreement were made only for purposes of such agreement and as of specific dates, were solely for the benefit of the parties to the Underwriting Agreement, and may be subject to limitations agreed upon by the contracting parties.

The Offering is being made to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 8, 2021 (File No. 333-252844). A preliminary prospectus supplement and a final prospectus supplement relating to the Offering have been filed with the SEC. The Underwriting Agreement is attached as Exhibit 1.1 hereto, and the description of the terms of the Underwriting Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit. A copy of the opinion of The Doney Law Firm relating to the legality of the issuance and sale of the Shares and Additional Shares is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

On February 8, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing that it had commenced the Offering. On February 9, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing the pricing of the Offering. Copies of these press releases are attached as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 hereto, respectively.

Neither the disclosures on this Form 8-K nor the attached press releases shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This Current Report contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, such as statements related to the anticipated closing of the Offering and the amount of net proceeds expected from the Offering. The risks and uncertainties involved include the Company’s ability to satisfy certain conditions to closing on a timely basis or at all, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

(d) Exhibits.

1.1 Underwriting Agreement dated February 9, 2021 5.1 Opinion of The Doney Law Firm 23.1 Consent of The Doney Law Firm (included in Exhibit 5.1) 99.1 Press Release dated February 8, 2021 99.2 Press Release dated February 9, 2021



