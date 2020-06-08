SEC Filings OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OPNT) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 5, 2020, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release addressing the decision by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey in the patent litigation between Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. and the Company’s commercial partner Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (“EBS”) regarding NARCAN® (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray 4mg/spray product.

The Company, as co-plaintiff with EBS and its Adapt Pharma subsidiaries (collectively, “Adapt”), filed complaints beginning in 2016 against Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (“Teva”) for patent infringement, relating to Teva’s abbreviated new drug applications (“ANDAs”) seeking to market generic NARCAN® (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray 4mg/spray. On June 5, 2020, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey issued an unfavorable ruling against the Company and Adapt in the consolidated case. The Company and Adapt intend to appeal the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

The Company and Adapt also filed a complaint related to Teva’s ANDA seeking to market a generic version of NARCAN® (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray 2mg/spray and that matter is still pending.

A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

