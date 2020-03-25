OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 24, 2020, OpGen, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The full text of such press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 24, 2020, the Company issued a press release reporting an update on its stockholder proxy voting for its special meeting of stockholders being held in connection with the planned business combination with Curetis GmbH. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated March 24, 2020.

99.2 Press Release, dated March 24, 2020.

The information included in Item 2.02 and in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.



EX-99.2 2 ex99x1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 OpGen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update for OpGen and Curetis Group •Quorum achieved for OpGen stockholder vote on Curetis business combination with 99% of votes supporting transaction •Transaction close anticipated by early April 2020 •Combined OpGen and Curetis business generated $6 million in unaudited pro forma combined 2019 revenue (up from $4.5 million in 2018) •First shipments of BGI SARS-CoV-2 rapid PCR kits completed by Curetis in Europe. Additional actions planned to address the global COVID-19 pandemic Conference call to be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today GAITHERSBURG,…

OpGen, Inc. (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. Its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests and bioinformatics address the threat of anti-biotic resistance by helping physicians and healthcare providers manage patient care decisions and protect the hospital biome through customized screening and surveillance solutions. It is working to deliver its molecular information solution to a global network of customers and partners. It is also working to provide precise diagnostic information powered by pathogen surveillance data. The Company’s high-resolution DNA tests are marketed under the Acuitas trade name.