OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 13, 2021, OpGen, Inc. issued a press release announcing preliminary financial results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated January 13, 2021.

The information included in Item 2.02 herein and in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.



EX-99.1 2 ex99x1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 OpGen Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue for Fiscal 2020 and Provides Business Update ·Preliminary total pro-forma combined revenue for 2020 was approximately $5.2 million ·Maintained strong balance sheet with $13.3 million cash as of December 31,…

OpGen, Inc. (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. Its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests and bioinformatics address the threat of anti-biotic resistance by helping physicians and healthcare providers manage patient care decisions and protect the hospital biome through customized screening and surveillance solutions. It is working to deliver its molecular information solution to a global network of customers and partners. It is also working to provide precise diagnostic information powered by pathogen surveillance data. The Company’s high-resolution DNA tests are marketed under the Acuitas trade name.