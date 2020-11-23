Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On November 23, 2020, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (“Onconova” or the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug application for its product candidate ON 123300 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On November 20, 2020, Onconova submitted an Investigational New Drug application for its product candidate ON 123300 to the FDA. Following FDA review and Institutional Review Board approval, the Company plans to begin a Phase 1 study of ON 123300 in the United States.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the identification and development of oncology therapeutics segment. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company has created a targeted anti-cancer agents designed to work against specific cellular pathways that are important to cancer cells. It has over three clinical-stage product candidates and various preclinical programs that target kinases, cellular metabolism or cell division in preclinical development. The Company’s lead product candidate, rigosertib, is being tested in both intravenous (IV) and oral formulations as a single agent, and the oral formulation is also being tested in combination with azacitidine, in clinical trials for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and related cancers. Its other product candidates include Briciclib and Recilisib.