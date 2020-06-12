ONCBIOMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OBMP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 ex3-1.htm Exhibit 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATIONS,…

About ONCBIOMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:OBMP)

OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Quint Media Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company specializes in various cancer therapies. The Company focuses on developing breast and prostate cancer therapeutic vaccines, and a process for the growth of cancer cells and targeted chemotherapies. The Company’s vaccine technology is designed to stimulate the immune system to selectively attack cancer cells without harm to the patient. The Company’s product portfolio consists of approximately three target therapies and a vaccine platform that allows creation of a therapeutic vaccine for various solid tumor cancer. The Company’s lead product, ProscaVax is indicated for prostate cancer. The Company focuses on planning Phase II clinical trials of ProscaVax. The Company is also focused on development of its other technologies, such as the paclitaxel-albumin conjugate. It also has a portfolio of targeted therapies, some of which are biosimilars to drugs, including paclitaxel (Abraxane).