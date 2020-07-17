On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 13, 2020, each of Mr. James Scott Medford, Mr. Michael Soluri and Mr. Eran Gilad provided On Track Innovations Ltd. (the “Company”) a written notice of his resignation from the board of directors (the “Board”) of the Company, effective immediately. The resignation of all such individuals did not involve any disagreement with the Company, the Company’s management or the Board. The three directors resigned as part of an effort of the Company to reduce costs and to reduce the size of the Board so it is an appropriate size for a company such as the Company.



About On Track Innovations Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTIV)

Story continues below

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support. Its PayEnable technology can be implemented into a range of products. Its Retail and Mass Transit products include TRIO mPOS, Pico BT, WAVE, WAVE PKI, oti SATURN 6700 UNO, oti SATURN 6500 TRIO and oti SCI 6000. It also offers otiMetry and oti CONNECT 3000. Its EasyFuel Plus solution is a wireless, cashless, cardless and paperless refueling tracking and payment solution. Its EasyPark set of parking solutions provides parking fee collection, parking payment enforcement and parking management solution. Its MediSmart solution is an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector.