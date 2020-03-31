OMNITEK ENGINEERING CORP (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

A global pandemic may disrupt our business or the business of our customers.

The COVID-19 coronavirus, originating in China, has spread to a number of other countries, including the United States. The occurrence of an uncontrollable event such as the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to negatively affect our operations. Efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus have intensified, including social distancing, travel bans and quarantine, and this has limited access to our facilities, customers, management, support staff and professional advisors. These, in turn, will not only impact our operations, financial condition and demand for our products and services but our overall ability to react timely to mitigate the impact of this event. Also, it will substantially hamper our efforts to provide our investors with timely information and comply with our filing obligations with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Unforeseeable circumstances could delay or disrupt our operations and negatively impact our operating results and financial condition.

Fire, riot, strikes, labor disputes, freight embargoes or transportation delays, acts of God or of the public enemy, war, acts or threats of terrorism, or civil disturbances, extreme weather conditions or natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes and tsunamis, and their related consequences and effects, including energy shortages and public health issues, any existing or future laws, rules, regulations or acts of any government (including any orders, rules or regulations issued by any official or agency or such government), or any cause beyond the Company’s reasonable control (each a “Force Majeure Event”), affecting our business, could delay or

disrupt our operations, and the operations of our vendors, other suppliers and their operations or result in economic instability that may negatively impact our operating results and financial condition.



Omnitek Engineering Corp. (Omnitek) develops and sells diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and complementary products, including new natural gas engines that utilize the Company’s technology. Omnitek products are available for stationary applications (generator sets), the global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The technology can be used for compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas or Biogas. Omnitek has developed a system that can be used to convert diesel engines to be able to operate using natural gas. Omnitek offers approximately four primary product lines, which include a conversion kit for converting rich-burn natural gas engines to lean-burn; a conversion kit for converting diesel engines to run on natural gas; new complete natural gas engines, and natural gas components. It operates over 25,000 square feet of industrial space.