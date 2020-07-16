OMEGA FLEX, INC (NASDAQ:OFLX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On July 16, 2020, Omega Flex, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release reporting its results for the six months and three months ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the earnings release issued by the Company with respect to these matters is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The information in the earnings release and in this Item 2.02 is “furnished” and not “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. Such information may be incorporated by reference in another filing under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 or the Securities Act of 1933 only if, and to the extent that, such subsequent filing specifically references such information.

ITEM 7.01. REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

The information included in Item 2.02 of this Form 8-K, including the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1, is incorporated by reference into this Item 7.01 in satisfaction of the public disclosure requirements of Regulation FD. This information is “furnished” and not “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. It may be incorporated by reference in another filing under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 or the Securities Act of 1933 only if, and to the extent that, such subsequent filing specifically references the information incorporated by reference herein.

ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND EXHIBITS

(a) none (b) none (c) The following document is filed herewith as an exhibit to this Form 8-K: Exhibit 99.1 – Earnings Release



