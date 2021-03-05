OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Story continues below

EX-99.1 2 ofsex991352021.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1OFS CAPITAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTSFourth Quarter Net Investment Income of $0.22 per common shareQuarterly Distribution Increased 11%

About OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities. The Company may make investments directly or through OFS SBIC I, LP (SBIC I LP), its investment company subsidiary. It focuses on investments in loans, in which OFS Advisor’s investment professionals have expertise, including investments in first-lien, unitranche, second-lien, and mezzanine loans and, to a lesser extent, on warrants and other equity securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC (OFS Advisor).