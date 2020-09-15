OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NYSE:OCN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On September 15, 2020, Ocwen Financial Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release providing an update on the Company’s business and operations. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

99.1 Press Release of Ocwen Financial Corporation dated September 15, 2020



EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Ocwen Financial Corporation® OCWEN FINANCIAL DELIVERS STRONG ORIGINATIONS RESULTS IN JULY AND AUGUST $2.5 billion in originations volume in August,…

Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mortgage company. The Company’s segments include Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Company’s Servicing segment consists of its core residential servicing business. The Company’s Lending segment is focused on originating and purchasing conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans. The Company’s Corporate Items and Other segment includes business activities that include providing secured floor plan lending to used car dealerships through its Automotive Capital Services (ACS) venture and providing financing to investors to purchase single-family homes and apartments for lease through its Liberty Rental Finance venture. The Corporate Items and Other segment also includes the diversified fee-based businesses, which provide property valuation, real estate owned (REO) management, title and closing services.