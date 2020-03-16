OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NYSE:OCN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

As previously disclosed, on December 28, 2016, PHH Mortgage Corporation (PMC), a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation (Ocwen or the Company), entered into an agreement (the Agreement) to sell substantially all of its mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), and the related servicing advances, to New Residential Mortgage LLC (NRM), a subsidiary of New Residential Investment Corp. As of December 31, 2019, $2.7 billion UPB of MSRs and related advances remained to be sold to NRM under the Agreement subject to receipt of third party consents required for the MSRs to transfer. On March 11, 2020, Ocwen and NRM entered into an amendment to the Agreement under which the parties agreed that such MSRs and related servicing advances were no longer subject to sale and would remain with PMC. The Company does not believe the retention of these assets will have any significant adverse impacts on the Company’s operations, liquidity or financial condition. The Company did not assume in its 2020 budget or cash flow planning that this sale would be consummated.



