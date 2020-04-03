OCWEN FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NYSE:OCN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On March 30, 2020, the Compensation and Human Capital Committee of Ocwen Financial Corporation approved an increase to the compensation of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer June C. Campbell. Following the increase, Ms. Campbell’s compensation consists of a base salary of $475,000, an annual cash incentive target of $475,000, and an annual long-term equity incentive target of $380,000.



