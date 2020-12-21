Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On December 21, 2020, Nxt-ID, Inc. (the “Company”) released a letter (the “Stockholder Letter”) from Vincent Miceli, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, to the Company’s stockholders regarding the Company’s achievements in 2020 and its outlook for 2021. A copy of the Stockholder Letter is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company’s future activities, or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Form 8-K, except as required by law.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Stockholder Letter



About Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is focused on products, solutions and services for security on mobile devices. The Company’s core technologies consist of those that support digital payments, biometric identification, encryption, sensors and miniaturization. It has three lines of business: mobile commerce (m-commerce), primarily through the application of secure digital payment technologies; biometric access control applications, and Department of Defense contracting. It intends to use its core biometric facial and voice recognition algorithms to develop security applications (both cloud based and locally hosted) that can be used for companies, as well as individuals, law enforcement, the defense industry, and the United States Department of Defense. Its offerings include Wocket, a physical electronic smart wallet; the NXT Smartcard, a standalone smartcard; Wi-Mag, an antenna and payment technology, and 3D FaceMatch and 3D SketchArtist facial recognition products.