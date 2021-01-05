Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Files An 8-K Other Events

On January 4, 2021, Nxt-ID, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter (the “Letter”) from the Office of General Counsel of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”) as required by the Nasdaq Hearing Panel’s (the “Panel”) decision dated September 16, 2020, and is in compliance with other applicable requirements as required for listing on Nasdaq. Accordingly, the Panel has determined to continue the listing of the Company’s shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), on Nasdaq and is closing this matter.

The Panel has determined to impose a monitoring period (the “Monitor Period”), to Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(A). During the Monitor Period, which lasts until July 5, 2021, the Company shall notify the Panel, in writing, in the event of a closing bid price below $1.00 on any trading day, and in the event the Company falls out of compliance with any other applicable listing requirement. Should the Company evidence a closing bid price of under $1.00 for 30 consecutive trading days at any point during the Monitor Period, the Panel (or a newly convened Panel if the initial Panel is unavailable) will provide written notice to the Company that it will promptly conduct a hearing with regards to this deficiency. The Company will have the opportunity to respond and present to the Panel as provided by Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(A). The Company’s securities may at that time be delisted from Nasdaq. In the event that the Company fails to comply with any other requirement for continued listing during the Monitor Period, the Company will be provided written notice of the deficiency and an opportunity to present a definitive plan to the Panel to regain compliance. The Panel will thereafter render a determination with respect to the Company’s continued listing on Nasdaq. The Company will not be permitted to provide Nasdaq’s Listing Qualifications Department a plan of compliance with respect to any deficiency that arises during the Monitor Period, and Nasdaq’s Listing Qualifications Department will not be permitted to grant additional time for the Company to regain compliance with respect to any deficiency.

In addition, on January 5, 2021, the Company issued a press release with regard to the Letter. The Company also announced that it has cancelled its Special Meeting of Stockholders that was scheduled to be held on January 15, 2021. As a result of regaining compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Rule, the Company no longer currently needs authorization to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s outstanding shares of Common Stock at this time. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company’s future activities, or future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performances and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those risks discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Form 8-K, except as required by law.

Nxt-ID, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is focused on products, solutions and services for security on mobile devices. The Company’s core technologies consist of those that support digital payments, biometric identification, encryption, sensors and miniaturization. It has three lines of business: mobile commerce (m-commerce), primarily through the application of secure digital payment technologies; biometric access control applications, and Department of Defense contracting. It intends to use its core biometric facial and voice recognition algorithms to develop security applications (both cloud based and locally hosted) that can be used for companies, as well as individuals, law enforcement, the defense industry, and the United States Department of Defense. Its offerings include Wocket, a physical electronic smart wallet; the NXT Smartcard, a standalone smartcard; Wi-Mag, an antenna and payment technology, and 3D FaceMatch and 3D SketchArtist facial recognition products.