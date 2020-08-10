NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders. Our 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held August 6, 2020 by telephone and electronic communication for the following purposes: (1) elect five directors; (2) advisory approval of named executive officer compensation; and (3) ratify the selection of Boulay PLLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Proxies for the meeting were solicited to Section 14(a) of the Exchange Act. All of our directors attended the meeting. There were 4,835,038 shares of common stock entitled to vote with a majority represented at the meeting. The Board of Directors recommended a vote for each of the director nominees and for Proposals 2 and 3. There was no solicitation in opposition. Final voting results were as follows:
|3.
|Ratify the selection of Boulay PLLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.
|4,144,581
|6,544
|6,573
Based on the results, each director nominee was reelected, named executive officer compensation was approved, and the selection of our independent registered public accounting firm was ratified.
About NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC)
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store and transmit information. The Company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data. The Company has also licensed its spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology (MRAM). Its parts are found in industrial, scientific, and medical applications. The Company’s products include sensors, couplers and MRAM products. Its sensor products detect the strength or gradient of magnetic fields and are used to determine position or speed. Its spintronic couplers combine a GMR sensor element and an IsoLoop integrated microscopic coil. MRAM uses spintronics to store data. It combines the speed of static random-access memory (SRAM), the density of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and the nonvolatility of flash memory. Data is stored in the spin of the electrons in thin metal alloy films.