NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders. Our 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held August 6, 2020 by telephone and electronic communication for the following purposes: (1) elect five directors; (2) advisory approval of named executive officer compensation; and (3) ratify the selection of Boulay PLLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Proxies for the meeting were solicited to Section 14(a) of the Exchange Act. All of our directors attended the meeting. There were 4,835,038 shares of common stock entitled to vote with a majority represented at the meeting. The Board of Directors recommended a vote for each of the director nominees and for Proposals 2 and 3. There was no solicitation in opposition. Final voting results were as follows:

3. Ratify the selection of Boulay PLLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. 4,144,581 6,544 6,573

Based on the results, each director nominee was reelected, named executive officer compensation was approved, and the selection of our independent registered public accounting firm was ratified.