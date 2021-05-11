NUZEE, INC. (OTCMKTS:NUZE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

On May 10, 2021, Shanoop Kothari, the Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of NuZee, Inc. (the “Company”), had certain responsibilities re-assigned. Following such changes, Mr. Kothari no longer serves as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. However, Mr. Kothari will continue to serve as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

On May 11, 2021, the Company announced that it has appointed Jose Ramirez in a newly established position as the Company’s Chief Sales Officer and Chief Supply Chain Officer.



