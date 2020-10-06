NUVEEN SELECT TAX-FREE INCOME PORTFOLIO (NYSE:NXP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

3.1 Amended and Restated By-Laws 99.1 Press Release, dated October 5, 2020



NUVEEN SELECT TAX FREE INCOME PORTFOLIO Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 d13333dex31.htm EX-3.1 EX-3.1 Exhibit 3.1 BY-LAWS OF NUVEEN CLOSED-END FUNDS ORGANIZED AS MASSACHUSETTS BUSINESS TRUSTS (Amended and Restated as of October 5,…

About NUVEEN SELECT TAX-FREE INCOME PORTFOLIO (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is that it seeks to provide current income and stable dividends, exempt from regular federal and designated state income taxes, where applicable, consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations. The Fund’s portfolio composition includes various sectors, such as tax obligation/limited, tax obligation/general, healthcare, transportation, consumer staples, the United States guaranteed and Other. The Fund’s portfolio spans various states and territories, including California, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey, Colorado, Washington, Florida, Virginia, New York, Missouri, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Other. The Fund’s investment advisor is Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Nuveen Investments, Inc. (Nuveen).