NUVEEN NEW YORK MUNICIPAL VALUE FUND 2 (NYSE:NYV) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

3.1 Amended and Restated By-Laws 99.1 Press Release, dated October 5, 2020



Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Exhibit

About NUVEEN NEW YORK MUNICIPAL VALUE FUND 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of managed assets in municipal securities that are not exempt from New York state income taxes. The Fund invests in various portfolio sectors, including the United States guaranteed, tax obligation/limited, education and civic organizations, transportation, housing/multifamily, utilities and other. The Fund’s investment advisor is Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC.