NOVAVAX, INC. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Files An 8-K Other Events

On March 2, 2020, Novavax, Inc. (the “Company”), filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission which contemplates the sale of up to $150,000,000 of shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Shares”) from time to time in at-the-market offerings to an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with B. Riley FBR, Inc. (the “Sales Agent”), dated as of March 2, 2020 (the “March 2020 Sales Agreement”). Sales to the March 2020 Sales Agreement will be made only upon instructions by the Company to the Sales Agent, and the Company cannot provide any assurances that it will issue any Shares to the March 2020 Sales Agreement.

A copy of the March 2020 Sales Agreement is attached as Exhibit 1.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference. The foregoing description of the material terms of the March 2020 Sales Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to such agreements.

Ropes & Gray LLP, counsel to the Company, has issued a legal opinion relating to the Shares. A copy of such legal opinion, including the consent included therein, is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Company sold 10.5 million shares of its common stock resulting in $98.7 million in net proceeds at a weighted average sales price of $9.55 per share to its At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with B. Riley FBR, Inc., dated as of January 21, 2020 (the “January 2020 Sales Agreement”), fully utilizing the January 2020 Sales Agreement as of the date hereof.

Exhibit No. Description 1.1 At Market Issuance Sales Agreement between Novavax, Inc. and B. Riley FBR, Inc., dated March 2, 2020. 5.1 Opinion of Ropes & Gray LLP. 23.1 Consent of Ropes & Gray LLP (included in Exhibit 5.1)



Novavax, Inc. (Novavax) is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through developing recombinant vaccines segment. The Company through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases. Its product pipeline focuses on a range of infectious diseases with vaccine candidates in clinical development for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), seasonal influenza, pandemic influenza and the Ebola virus (EBOV). Its lead adjuvant for human applications, Matrix-M, is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for pandemic influenza H7N9 vaccine candidate. It is also testing Matrix-M in conjunction with its EBOV vaccine candidate in a Phase I clinical trial. It is developing additional pre-clinical stage programs in a range of infectious diseases, including Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).