Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On November 3, 2020, Novan, Inc. (the “Company”) received approval from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) to transfer the listing of the Company’s common stock from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Approval”). The Company’s common stock will be transferred to the Nasdaq Capital Market effective as of the open of business on November 5, 2020, and will continue to trade under the symbol “NOVN.” The Nasdaq Capital Market operates in substantially the same manner as the Nasdaq Global Market, and listed companies must meet certain financial requirements and comply with Nasdaq’s corporate governance requirements.

As previously disclosed, on February 19, 2020, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) because the closing bid price per share for the Company’s common stock had closed below $1.00 for the previous 30 consecutive business days (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). As also previously disclosed, on April 17, 2020, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that, due to extraordinary market conditions, Nasdaq had tolled the compliance period for the Minimum Bid Price Requirement through June 30, 2020 (the “tolling period”), and that on April 16, 2020, Nasdaq filed an immediately effective rule change with the Securities and Exchange Commission to implement the tolling period. The letter indicated that upon expiration of the tolling period and beginning on July 1, 2020, the Company would receive the balance of days remaining under its currently pending compliance period in effect at the rule change date. Accordingly, upon expiration of the tolling period and beginning on July 1, 2020, the Company had 123 calendar days from July 1, 2020, or until November 2, 2020, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

In response, the Company filed an application to transfer the listing of its common stock from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. As a result of the Approval, the Company has been granted an additional 180-day grace period, or until May 3, 2021, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. To regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and qualify for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the minimum bid price per share of the Company’s common stock must be at least $1.00 for at least ten consecutive business days during the additional 180-day compliance period. If the Company fails to regain compliance during the additional compliance period, then Nasdaq will notify the Company of its determination to delist the Company’s common stock, at which point the Company would have an opportunity to appeal the delisting determination to a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel (the “Panel”), but there can be no assurance that the Panel would grant the Company’s request for continued listing. As a condition of the Approval imposed by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(a)(i), the Company notified Nasdaq that it would implement a reverse stock split if the stock price does not recover sufficiently during the additional grace period to allow the Company to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

The Company intends to continue to actively monitor the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and, as appropriate, will consider available options to resolve any deficiencies and regain compliance.