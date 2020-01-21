NOTIS GLOBAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:NGBL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On January 15, 2020, Charles K. Miller resigned from the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Notis Global, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “Company"). Mr. Miller resigned solely for personal reasons and did not resign as a result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices.



About NOTIS GLOBAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:NGBL)

Story continues below

Notis Global, Inc., formerly Medbox, Inc., is a provider of specialized services to the hemp and marijuana industry. The Company’s business activities include pursuing license rights in various states where marijuana is legalized in a certain capacity and contracting with independent third parties to cultivate and dispense marijuana and hemp products, where legal, through independent operator agreements and joint ventures; consulting with its clients operating in the hemp and marijuana industry in organization, licensing, development, build-out, maintenance, commencement of operations and through to maturity; distribution of hemp products processed by its contract partners, and ownership, development and management of real estate used by its partners as cultivation centers and dispensaries. The Company also sells a line of portable vaporizers and accessories under the brand name Vaporfection.