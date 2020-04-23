NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On April 23, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release announcing its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished with this report as exhibit 99.1 hereto and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits:
The following exhibits are being furnished with this report.
|99.1
|
|Press Release, dated April 23, 2020
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d914304dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS Honesdale,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ:NWFL)
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Wayne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered bank and trust company. The Bank is an independent community bank that operates over five offices in the Wayne County, approximately three offices in Pike County, four offices in Monroe County and over three offices in Lackawanna County. The Bank offers various personal and business credit services, trust and investment products, and real estate settlement services to the consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations and municipalities in each of the communities that the Bank serves. The Bank primarily serves the Pennsylvania counties of Wayne, Pike, Monroe and Lackawanna, as well as the Susquehanna County. In addition, the Bank operates approximately 20 automated teller machines. The Bank operates a Wealth Management/Trust Department, which provides estate planning, investment management and financial planning to customers.
An ad to help with our costs