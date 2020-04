NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY (NASDAQ:NWPX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company operates through two segments. The Water Transmission segment produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; Salt Lake City, Utah, and Monterrey, Mexico. The Tubular Products segment produces steel line pipe products for energy applications, and has a manufacturing facility located in Atchison, Kansas. The Company, through Water Transmission Group, produces engineered welded steel pipe products for use in water transmission applications. It also manufactures smaller diameter electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipe through its Tubular Products Group. The Company’s solutions-based products are used in water transmission, plant piping, tunnels and river crossings applications.