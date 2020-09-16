Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07(d) of Form 8-K, the Company’s decision as to how frequently the Company will conduct future stockholder non-binding advisory votes regarding executive compensation. No changes are being made to the Original 8-K other than to add the disclosure set forth in this amendment.

As previously reported in the Original Form 8-K, in a non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future non-binding advisory votes to approve executive compensation held at the Annual Meeting, 158,033,243 shares voted for every three years, 31,465,492 shares voted for every two years, 209,009,746 shares voted for every one year, 7,377,480 shares abstained and there were 0 broker non-votes. The Company has considered the outcome of this non-binding advisory vote and has determined that the Company will hold future non-binding advisory votes regarding executive compensation every one year until the occurrence of the next non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of non-binding advisory votes on executive compensation.



About Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing immunotherapy products to treat cancer. One of the product lines (DCVax-L) is designed to cover all solid tumor cancers in which the tumors can be surgically removed. Another product line (DCVax-Direct) is designed for all solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead product, DCVax-L, is in an ongoing Phase III trial for diagnosed Glioblastome multiforme (GBM), with over 60 trial sites. Its second product, DCVax-Direct, is being studied in a 60-patient Phase I/II trial for all types of inoperable solid tumors. The 40-patient Phase I stage of the trial has been completed. The Company is working on preparations for Phase II trials of DCVax-Direct. The Company’s platform technology, DCVax, uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system, including T cells, B cells and antibodies and natural killer cells, among others to attack cancer cells to attack their cancer.