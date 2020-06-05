Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.



About Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Story continues below

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing immunotherapy products to treat cancer. One of the product lines (DCVax-L) is designed to cover all solid tumor cancers in which the tumors can be surgically removed. Another product line (DCVax-Direct) is designed for all solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead product, DCVax-L, is in an ongoing Phase III trial for diagnosed Glioblastome multiforme (GBM), with over 60 trial sites. Its second product, DCVax-Direct, is being studied in a 60-patient Phase I/II trial for all types of inoperable solid tumors. The 40-patient Phase I stage of the trial has been completed. The Company is working on preparations for Phase II trials of DCVax-Direct. The Company’s platform technology, DCVax, uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system, including T cells, B cells and antibodies and natural killer cells, among others to attack cancer cells to attack their cancer.