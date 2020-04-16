NN, INC. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ITEM 1.01. ENTRY INTO A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT.

On April 15, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “ Board ”) of NN, Inc. (the “ Company ”), authorized and declared a dividend of one preferred share purchase right (a “ Right ”) for each outstanding share of common stock, $0.01 par value per share, of the Company (the “ Common Shares ”) to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 27, 2020 (the “ Record Date ”). Except as set forth below, each Right, if it becomes exercisable, entitles the registered holder to purchase from the Company one one-thousandth of a share of Series C Junior Participating Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share, of the Company (the “ Preferred Shares ”) at a purchase price of $31.50 per one one-thousandth of a Preferred Share (the “ Purchase Price ”), subject to adjustment as provided in the Rights Agreement. In addition, one Right will automatically attach to each Common Share that becomes outstanding between the Record Date and the earliest of the Distribution Date (as hereinafter defined), the redemption of the Rights or the expiration of the Rights. The complete terms of the Rights are set forth in a Rights Agreement (the “ Rights Agreement ”), dated as of April 15, 2020, between the Company and Computershare Inc., as rights agent (the “ Rights Agent ”).

The Board adopted the Rights Agreement to ensure that the Board remains in the best position to fulfill its fiduciary duties and to enable all stockholders of the Company to receive fair and equal treatment. The Rights Agreement is intended to protect the Company and its stockholders from efforts to influence or obtain control of the Company by open market accumulation or other tactics without paying an appropriate premium, in order to enable all stockholders to realize the long-term value of their investment in the Company. Generally, the Rights Agreement works by imposing significant dilution upon any person or group that acquires fifteen percent (15%) or more of the Common Shares without the approval of the Board (such person, an “ Acquiring Person ”). As a result, the overall effect of the Rights Agreement and the issuance of the Rights may be to render more difficult or discourage a merger, tender or exchange offer or other business combination involving the Company that is not approved by the Board. The Rights Agreement is not intended to interfere with any merger, tender or exchange offer or other business combination approved by the Board. Nor does the Rights Agreement prevent the Board from considering any offer that it considers to be in the best interest of its stockholders.

The following description of the terms of the Rights Agreement (which includes as exhibits thereto the Form of Certificate of Designations, the Form of Right Certificate and the Summary of Rights to Purchase Preferred Shares) does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the detailed terms and conditions set forth in the Rights Agreement, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 4.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The Rights

Initially, the Rights will be evidenced by the certificates representing Common Shares then outstanding (or, in the case of Common Shares held in uncertificated form, by the transaction statement or other record of ownership of such Common Shares), and no separate Right Certificates will be distributed. Upon the occurrence of the Distribution Date, the Rights will separate from the Common Shares and, as soon as practicable thereafter, separate certificates evidencing the Rights (“ Right Certificates ”) will be mailed to holders of record of the Common Shares as of the close of business on the Distribution Date, and such separate Right Certificates alone will evidence the Rights. The “ Distribution Date ” is the earlier of (i) the close of business on the 10th day after the first date of public announcement that any person has become an Acquiring Person (such date, the “ Shares Acquisition Date ”) (or, if the 10th day after the Shares Acquisition Date occurs before the Record Date, the close of business on the Record Date) and (ii) the close of business on the 10th day (or such later date as the Board shall determine, prior to such time as any person becomes an Acquiring Person) after the date that a tender or exchange offer by any person is first published, sent or given, if, upon consummation thereof, such person would become an Acquiring Person.

Until the earliest of the Distribution Date, the date that the Rights are redeemed by the Board and the date on which the Rights expire, (i) in the case of certificated shares, the Rights associated with the Common Shares represented by any certificate will be evidenced by such certificate and the surrender for transfer of any such certificate shall also constitute the transfer of the Rights associated with the Common Shares represented thereby, and (ii) in the case of Common Shares held in uncertificated form, the Rights associated with the Common Shares shall be evidenced by the balances indicated in the book-entry account system of the transfer agent for such shares and the transfer of any Common Share in the book-entry account system of the transfer agent for such shares shall also constitute the transfer of the Rights associated with such shares. Therefore, until the Distribution Date, the Rights may be transferred with and only with the underlying Common Shares of the Company. After that date, the Rights may be transferred only on the registry book of the Rights Agent. Any Rights held by an Acquiring Person will become null and void and may not be exercised.