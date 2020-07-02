NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On July 1, 2020, NioCorp Developments Ltd. (“NioCorp” or the “Company”) appointed Scott Honan, age 49, as its Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) effective immediately. Mr. Honan will be entitled to an annual gross salary of $260,000. All other terms of Mr. Honan’s compensation remain the same.

Mr. Honan joined the Company in 2014 as NioCorp’s Vice President of Business Development. In addition to his role as NioCorp’s new COO, Mr. Honan will remain President of Elk Creek Resources Corporation, NioCorp’s operating subsidiary, a role he has held since January 1, 2016.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Honan served as General Manager and Environmental Manager at the Mountain Pass, CA rare earth facility and as Vice President of Health, Environment, Safety and Sustainability at Molycorp.

Mr. Honan is a graduate of Queen’s University in Mining Engineering in both Mineral Processing (B.Sc. Honors) and Environmental Management (M.Sc.) disciplines. He is a Registered Member (No. 04231597) of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME).

NioCorp Developments Ltd. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is a mineral exploration/development company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company operates through a segment consisting of exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America, specifically, the Elk Creek Niobium/Scandium/Titanium property (the Elk Creek Project) located in Southeastern Nebraska. The Company also holds an interest in a mineral exploration property located in Canada. The Company’s Elk Creek Project is a niobium and scandium exploration project that also contains titanium. The Elk Creek Project is located approximately 75 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Nebraska, the state capital of Nebraska. The Company has not generated any revenues. Its subsidiaries include 0896800 BC Ltd., Elk Creek Resources Corp. and Silver Mountain Mines Corp.