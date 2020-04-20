NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

Item 2.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference.

2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On April 17, 2020, Elk Creek Resources Inc (“ECRC”), the wholly owned subsidiary of NioCorp Developments Ltd., received a U.S. Small Business Administration Loan (the “SBA Loan”) from American National Bank, to the Paycheck Protection Program established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”), in the amount of $196,300. Under the Paycheck Protection Program Loan Note (the “Promissory Note”), the SBA Loan has a fixed interest rate of 1%, a maturity date of April 17, 2022, and no payments are due on the SBA Loan for six months. to the terms of the SBA Loan and Promissory Note, ECRC may apply for forgiveness of the amount due on the SBA Loan in an amount equal to the sum of the following costs incurred by ECRC during the eight-week period (or any other period that may be authorized by the U.S. Small Business Administration) beginning on the date of first disbursement of the SBA Loan: payroll costs, any payment of interest on a covered mortgage obligation, payment on a covered rent obligation, and any covered utility payment. The amount of SBA Loan forgiveness shall be calculated in accordance with the requirements of the Paycheck Protection Program, including the provisions of Section 1106 of the CARES Act, although no more than 25% of the amount forgiven can be attributable to non-payroll costs.



About NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB)

Story continues below

NioCorp Developments Ltd. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is a mineral exploration/development company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company operates through a segment consisting of exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America, specifically, the Elk Creek Niobium/Scandium/Titanium property (the Elk Creek Project) located in Southeastern Nebraska. The Company also holds an interest in a mineral exploration property located in Canada. The Company’s Elk Creek Project is a niobium and scandium exploration project that also contains titanium. The Elk Creek Project is located approximately 75 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Nebraska, the state capital of Nebraska. The Company has not generated any revenues. Its subsidiaries include 0896800 BC Ltd., Elk Creek Resources Corp. and Silver Mountain Mines Corp.