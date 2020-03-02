Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (“Nicolet”) and Advantage Community Bancshares, Inc. (“Advantage”) jointly announce the execution of a definitive merger agreement, dated March 2, 2020, to which Nicolet will acquire Advantage and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Advantage Community Bank (“ACB”). Terms of the all-cash deal were not disclosed. A copy of the joint press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Approvals and Closing Date: The private, all-cash transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. It is subject to Advantage shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020. Upon consummation of the transaction, all branch offices of Advantage Bank are expected to open as Nicolet National Bank branches.

Important Information for Advantage Shareholders

Before making any voting decision, Advantage shareholders are urged to read the proxy statement and any other documents to be mailed to Advantage shareholders in connection with the proposed merger because they will contain important information about Nicolet, Advantage and the proposed merger. When available, the proxy statement will be delivered to shareholders of Advantage.

Forward Looking Statements “Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “prospects”, or other words of similar meaning, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. In addition to factors previously disclosed in Nicolet’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this report, these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected benefits of the transaction, including future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues and the expected market position of the combined company that may be realized from the transaction, and general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, regulatory or legislative developments affecting the financial industry generally or either Nicolet or Advantage specifically, the interpretation of tax legislation, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally or either Nicolet or Advantage specifically, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations and market disruptions. Neither Nicolet nor Advantage undertakes any obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations & Media Contacts: