NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 19, 2021, the Board of Directors of Newtek Business Services Corp. (“Newtek” or the “Company”) appointed Nicholas J. Leger as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer, to be effective as of February 5, 2021. The Company’s current Chief Accounting Officer, Christopher Towers, has resigned from the Company effective February 5, 2021.

Mr. Leger, age 40, has, since November 2015, served as Vice President of Finance and Controller of Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC (“NSBF”), the Company’s consolidated subsidiary that operates as a nationally licensed SBA lender under the federal Section 7(a) loan program, with principal responsibility for financial reporting and the development and implementation of NSBF’s accounting policies and practices. Mr. Leger previously worked at First Data Corp. as a Manager and Senior Accountant, in the Financial Planning and Reporting department, from 2005 to 2015, and previously worked in public accounting as a Senior Associate for PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) from 2004 to 2005 and with RSM from 2001 to 2004, primarily in the audit of public and private entities. Mr. Leger graduated from Bentley University in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. In addition, the Company has promoted Elise Chamberlain, CPA, CFA, the Company’s Vice President of Financial Reporting, to Executive Vice President, Financial Reporting and Finance. Prior to joining the Company in June 2019, Ms. Chamberlain was a Director of Ladder Capital Finance, LLC (2014 – 2019) and a Senior Associate with PWC (2008 – 2014).

Mr. Leger: (i) was not appointed as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer to any arrangement or understanding with any other person; (ii) does not have a family relationship with any of the Company’s directors or other executive officers; (iii) has not engaged, since the beginning of the Company’s last fiscal year, nor proposes to engage, in any transaction in which the Company was or is a participant; and (iv) has not entered into, nor expects to enter into, any material plan, contract, arrangement, grant or award in connection with his appointment as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer.