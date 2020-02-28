SEC Filings NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 28, 2020, NewLink Genetics Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release providing an operational update and reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 (“Press Release”).

A copy of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibits 99.1, and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Current Report, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto is furnished under Item 2.02 of this report and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.