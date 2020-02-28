NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 28, 2020, NewLink Genetics Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release providing an operational update and reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 (“Press Release”).
A copy of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibits 99.1, and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Current Report, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto is furnished under Item 2.02 of this report and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.
Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
NEWLINK GENETICS CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 nlnk-2019q4x8kxex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASENewLink Genetics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update     - Special Meeting of Stockholders set for March 17,…
About NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for cancer treatment. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications. Its biologic product candidates are based on its HyperAcute immunotherapy technology platform, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system. Algenpantucel-L is its clinically advanced product candidate for patients with pancreatic cancer. Its additional HyperAcute cellular HyperAcute Cellular Immunotherapy product candidates in clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L and dorgenmeltucel-L for patients with advanced lung cancer and melanoma. It has two small-molecule product candidates in clinical development: GDC-0919 and indoximod. These product candidates are indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitors and focus on breaking the immune system’s tolerance to cancer.

