New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Files An 8-K Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities

Item 2.05. Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.

About New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP)

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. is a Virginia bank holding company. The Company’s business is conducted primarily through New Peoples Bank, Inc. (the Bank), a Virginia banking corporation. The Bank has a division doing business as New Peoples Financial Services, which offers investment services through its broker dealer relationship with LPL Financial Services, Inc. NPB Insurance Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of the Bank and offers insurance services only. The Bank offers a range of short-to-medium term commercial, one- to four-family residential mortgages and personal loans. Its investment services include fixed income products, variable annuities, mutual funds, indexed certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, employee group benefit plans, college savings plans, financial planning, managed money accounts and estate planning. Its deposit products include demand deposit, interest-bearing demand deposit, savings deposit, and money market deposit accounts.