New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws: Change in Fiscal Year.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No . Description 3.2 Bylaws of New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. amended as of August 24, 2020



NEW PEOPLES BANKSHARES INC Exhibit

EX-3.2 2 f2snwpp8k082520ex3_2.htm Exhibit 3.2 BYLAWS OF NEW PEOPLES BANKSHARES,…

About New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP)

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. is a Virginia bank holding company. The Company’s business is conducted primarily through New Peoples Bank, Inc. (the Bank), a Virginia banking corporation. The Bank has a division doing business as New Peoples Financial Services, which offers investment services through its broker dealer relationship with LPL Financial Services, Inc. NPB Insurance Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of the Bank and offers insurance services only. The Bank offers a range of short-to-medium term commercial, one- to four-family residential mortgages and personal loans. Its investment services include fixed income products, variable annuities, mutual funds, indexed certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, employee group benefit plans, college savings plans, financial planning, managed money accounts and estate planning. Its deposit products include demand deposit, interest-bearing demand deposit, savings deposit, and money market deposit accounts.